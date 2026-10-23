Karnataka artist Amar Kale has set a Guinness World Record by creating a 1,892.5-square-foot painting using turmeric and chilli powder. The artwork depicts Karnataka’s map and the iconic Hampi Stone Chariot.

Turmeric and chilli powder are common kitchen ingredients that add flavour, colour and aroma to our food. But can these everyday spices be used to create a massive work of art? Amar Kale, an artist from Dharwad in Karnataka, has turned this unusual idea into a record-breaking achievement by creating a giant painting using turmeric and chilli powder. Measuring 1,892.5 square feet, the artwork has earned him a place in the Guinness World Records for the largest spice painting.

By replacing conventional paints with cooking spices, Kale has combined creativity with Karnataka’s rich cultural and historical heritage in a unique tribute to his home state.

Amar Kale Creates A Giant Painting Using Turmeric And Chilli Powder

Amar Kale created the remarkable artwork in Dharwad in January 2026, using approximately 6 kg of turmeric powder and 5 kg of chilli powder. The painting covers an area of 175.82 square metres, equivalent to 1,892.5 square feet. Instead of relying on conventional paints, he used the natural yellow of turmeric and the red of chilli powder to depict the map of Karnataka.

At the centre of the artwork is the iconic Hampi Stone Chariot, a celebrated example of the state’s architectural and historical heritage. The combination of spices, geography and cultural symbolism helped Kale secure the Guinness World Records title for the largest spice painting. The achievement was officially registered in Dharwad on January 27, 2026.

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Artwork Celebrates Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Heritage

For Kale, the painting was about more than setting a world record. He also wanted to showcase Karnataka’s rich culture, history and architecture to a global audience. By placing the Hampi Stone Chariot at the centre of the state’s map, he brought together Karnataka’s geographical identity and cultural legacy in a single composition.

Located in Hampi, the Stone Chariot is one of the region’s best-known monuments and an important example of the architectural achievements of the Vijayanagara Empire. Hampi is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making the monument a fitting centrepiece for Kale’s tribute to Karnataka.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Kale said, “This artwork is my small contribution to introduce Karnataka's rich culture, heritage, art, and architecture to the world.”

He completed the giant painting in approximately 10 hours. In another thoughtful gesture, he donated the leftover spice powder rather than letting it go to waste.

Childhood Passion And His Father’s Influence Shaped His Journey

Kale’s artistic journey began in childhood, inspired in part by his father, who was also an artist. Growing up surrounded by art helped him develop an early interest in painting. Over time, he honed his skills by experimenting with colours, brushes and different painting techniques.

What began as a hobby gradually attracted attention, and he started receiving commissions for his work. Although he pursued a diploma in mechanical engineering and secured a job in the field, his passion for art eventually led him to make a major career decision.

In 2018, Kale quit his engineering job to become a full-time artist. According to Guinness World Records, he has been working professionally in the field for around eight years. Despite having no formal training in art, he developed his skills as a self-taught artist and went on to explore different mediums, including oil and acrylic paints.

Amar Kale’s Other Guinness World Records Achievements

The turmeric and chilli powder painting is not Kale’s first record-breaking artistic experiment. He has earned recognition through several unusual approaches to painting, demonstrating his willingness to explore new techniques.

In 2021, he set a record by creating 98 handprints in one minute. However, another participant subsequently broke the record.

In February 2026, Kale created another large-scale artwork using his mouth to hold and manoeuvre the painting tool. Measuring 112.36 square metres, or approximately 1,209.43 square feet, the painting depicted an Indian soldier and was inspired by Operation Sindoor.

His spice painting, created in January 2026, added another distinctive achievement to his record of artistic experiments. By using everyday ingredients instead of conventional paints, he demonstrated how unconventional materials can become the foundation of an ambitious creative project.

From An Engineering Job To Global Recognition

When Kale left his engineering job in 2018, setting Guinness World Records was not his primary objective. His decision was driven by a desire to pursue the art he had loved since childhood. Over the years, his experiments with different materials and techniques have brought his work wider recognition.

His giant spice painting reflects this approach, transforming familiar kitchen ingredients into an artwork that celebrates Karnataka’s identity and heritage. Kale hopes to continue experimenting with new ideas and creating distinctive works of art in the future.

Through his journey, the Dharwad-based artist has demonstrated how imagination, dedication and a willingness to experiment can turn an unconventional idea into a remarkable achievement.