We often just throw away onion peels, thinking they're kitchen waste. But did you know you can turn this 'waste' into the 'best' home decor with a little creativity? The natural texture and light colours of onion peels make them perfect for DIY crafts. They are not only eco-friendly but also give your home a unique and rustic look. Let's check out 5 easy and beautiful DIY ideas to style up your home.