Saree Draping Mistakes: Ruining Your Look? Fix Them for Slim, Tall Style!
The saree is a go-to outfit for Indian women, perfect for any occasion. But do you sometimes feel you don't look as tall as you'd like in your favourite saree? We've got some simple tricks for you.
Want to look taller in a saree?
Wearing footwear after draping the saree
Many women make this common mistake. You should always put on your sandals or heels *before* you start draping. If you wear them after, the saree's length gets messed up, making you look shorter. So, wear your footwear and then drape the saree to the right length.
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Making very wide pleats
Tying the petticoat too high or too low
Let the pallu be long
A woman is seen in a red saree with a contrast blouse. If you want to look taller, always keep the pallu long. A long pallu creates a vertical line, giving an illusion of height. Also, don't pin the pallu pleats too tightly on your shoulder; it can make you look broad.
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The choice of saree is also important
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