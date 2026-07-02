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Tying the petticoat too high or too low

A woman in a floral saree shows the perfect drape. Where you tie your petticoat or shapewear affects how tall you look. Tying it too high makes your torso look short, while tying it too low makes walking difficult. The sweet spot is around your navel or just a little below. Try saree shapewear for an even slimmer look.