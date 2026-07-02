There's a saying that if your parents lived long, you will too. Scientists say there's some truth to it, but genes only play a 20-30% role in living past 100. The other 70-80% depends on your lifestyle, environment, healthcare, and a bit of luck. For a long life, your diet should be simple. The main rule is to stay away from processed foods. Your plate should have more vegetables, fruits, lentils, and whole grains. If you eat meat, keep it moderate.

International Yoga Day: Guinness Record set as Indian missions unite