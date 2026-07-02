Guinness Record: These 3 Sisters' Total Age is 316 Years, They're Still Going Strong!
Forget gyms and pricey supplements. Some people are living well past 100, and their secret is surprisingly simple. Here's a look into the lifestyle of people who live long, healthy lives without any fancy tricks.
How to live past 100?
Three sisters who set a Guinness record
Meet three sisters from Brazil whose combined age is a whopping 316 years! Julina de Deus Nunes is 103, Zoraide de Deus Mota is 104, and Levita de Deus Nunes is 109. They even hold a Guinness record for their collective age. When scientists studied them, they found that their daily lifestyle holds the key. Their secret mantra? The food they eat.
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The real reason for a long life
Simple food
There's a saying that if your parents lived long, you will too. Scientists say there's some truth to it, but genes only play a 20-30% role in living past 100. The other 70-80% depends on your lifestyle, environment, healthcare, and a bit of luck. For a long life, your diet should be simple. The main rule is to stay away from processed foods. Your plate should have more vegetables, fruits, lentils, and whole grains. If you eat meat, keep it moderate.
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Things to change in your lifestyle immediately
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