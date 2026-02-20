- Home
- Lifestyle
- Summer Flowering Plants: 5 flowers to fill your balcony with color in the scorching sun
Summer Flowering Plants: 5 flowers to fill your balcony with color in the scorching sun
Summer Flowers For Balcony: Want to fill your balcony with flowers in summer? Plant these 5 summer flowering plants like Zinnia, Portulaca, Marigold, Cosmos, Hibiscus. They tolerate strong sun, bloom with less water, and make your balcony colorful
Summer Plants
Many think plants wilt in summer sun, but some flowers thrive in heat. With the right picks, your balcony can be a mini garden. These 5 plants love sun and need little care.
Zinnia
Zinnia is a summer superstar. It grows fast in bright sun, blooming in red, pink, yellow, and orange. It needs little water and thrives even in a small pot.
Portulaca
Also called "Sun Rose," its flowers open only in sunlight. This drought-tolerant plant doesn't need daily watering, making it a perfect low-maintenance choice for balconies.
Marigold
Marigolds keep blooming all summer. They handle strong sun and help repel pests. Their bright yellow and orange flowers instantly liven up any balcony space.
Cosmos
Cosmos grows easily in light soil and full sun. Its delicate pink and white flowers on thin stems give a fresh, natural look. It blooms a lot with minimal care.
Hibiscus
For a big, eye-catching flower, Hibiscus is perfect. It grows fast in summer, blooming daily. Just give it sun and regular water, and it will flower all season.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.