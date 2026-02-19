10 Summer Flower Plants: Best for the Season! These Will Thrive in 40-Degree Heat
Summer Flowering Plants Names with Images: See the list of plants that bloom in summer and can tolerate temperatures up to 45-47 degrees. Some of these plants also provide colorful flowers all year.
Flowers that grow in summer (Summer flower plants outdoor)
Summer is here, with temps hitting 30 degrees in Delhi and UP. Caring for flowers is tough, but some plants can handle up to 45°C. Here's a list of them, easy to find online.
Bougainvillea Flower Plant
This plant is perfect for India's hot weather, blooming happily even at 48 degrees. It doesn't need much water but requires 6-8 hours of sun. Overwatering will ruin it.
Desert Rose Plants
This plant's thick stem stores water for a long time. The Desert Rose can withstand 45-degree temperatures and grows quickly with less water. Choose from different varieties.
Plumeria Rubra Plant
Known as Champa in India, this plant loves the harsh summer sun. If you're planting on a balcony, the Calcutta Star variety is a good choice. Ensure it gets 7-9 hours of sun.
Peacock Flower Plant
This plant grows well in 45-degree heat. It produces yellow, orange, and red flowers. Be careful, as its seeds are poisonous and can harm children and pets.
Crown of Thorns (Euphorbia Milii Plant)
This plant is very tough and can tolerate drought. If you're short on space, plant it on rooftops. Water it deeply once every 7-10 days; 9-11 hours of sun are needed.
Yellow Tecoma Plant (Tecoma Stans Plant)
The Tecoma plant flowers even in intense heat. It grows on a 3-5 feet tall shrub and comes in red and yellow varieties, attracting bees and butterflies.
Firecracker Flower
This plant blooms well in 35-45 degree temperatures. It likes humidity, so give it both strong and indirect sunlight. You can choose orange and yellow varieties.
Powderpuff Plant
This plant has round, cotton-like flowers. You can choose white and red varieties. Its leaves close on their own at night, which is a unique feature.
Yellow Elder Plant
This plant flowers 365 days a year. Its leaves open in the morning and close in the afternoon. It prefers weak and loose soil.
Gold Shower Plant
If you want flowers all year, plant the Gold Shower Plant. It can tolerate drought for several days, making it a low-maintenance choice for your garden.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.