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Why Do You Feel Sleepy After Lunch? Understanding the Science Behind Post-Meal Drowsiness
Do you feel super sleepy right after your afternoon meal? So sleepy that you can't get any work done? Find out if this sudden drowsiness is a health red flag and what really causes it.
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Why do we feel sleepy after lunch?
Many people feel a strong urge to sleep after their afternoon meal. You might find it hard to focus at the office, yawning and struggling to keep your eyes open. Sometimes, you might even doze off without realising it. Ever wondered why this happens?
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Is post-lunch sleepiness a sign of illness?
This afternoon sleepiness is a very common issue. While a shopkeeper might take a quick nap, an IT professional or a doctor can't afford to. This feeling is called post-meal drowsiness and it's usually not a sign of illness. It's linked to your body's natural 24-hour clock, the amount of food you eat, and what you eat. In fact, many people feel drowsy in the afternoon even if they haven't eaten, because the body's alertness naturally dips.
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What causes afternoon sleepiness?
Eating a heavy meal—like a full thali with lassi and dessert—makes you even sleepier. High-calorie, fried, or sugary foods are the biggest culprits. After you eat, your body starts the digestion process. This causes changes in your blood glucose and other nutrients, which in turn affects the brain's wakefulness signals, making you feel drowsy.
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Lack of sleep at night causes sleepiness after lunch
If you don't get enough sleep at night, you're more likely to feel sleepy after lunch. Many people today stay up late, and this lack of proper rest directly causes daytime drowsiness. So, getting a good night's sleep is very important.
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What to do to avoid this problem?
This post-lunch sleepiness can be really annoying and even embarrassing at work. To avoid it, eat a balanced lunch and don't overeat. Take a short walk after your meal and drink water regularly. Most importantly, make sure you get enough sleep at night. If this happens every day with dizziness or weakness, see a doctor. It could be a sign of anaemia, thyroid issues, or blood sugar problems.
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