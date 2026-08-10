2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Is post-lunch sleepiness a sign of illness?

This afternoon sleepiness is a very common issue. While a shopkeeper might take a quick nap, an IT professional or a doctor can't afford to. This feeling is called post-meal drowsiness and it's usually not a sign of illness. It's linked to your body's natural 24-hour clock, the amount of food you eat, and what you eat. In fact, many people feel drowsy in the afternoon even if they haven't eaten, because the body's alertness naturally dips.