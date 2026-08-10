Gardening Tips: 6 Easy Ways to Grow Fresh Coriander (Dhaniya) at Home This Monsoon
Growing coriander at home during monsoon is simple with proper seed preparation, well-draining soil, filtered sunlight, careful watering, regular harvesting and timely pest control for healthy, fragrant leaves.
Prepare coriander seeds correctly
Lightly crush whole coriander seeds and soak them overnight before planting. This simple preparation can help encourage quicker germination and stronger early growth.
Pick the right soil mix
Use loose, nutrient-rich soil that drains excess water easily. A mix of garden soil, compost and coco peat or sand can help prevent waterlogging and root problems.
Give dhaniya filtered sunlight
Place the coriander pot where it receives around four to six hours of indirect or filtered light. Excessive direct sunlight during humid weather can make the plant flower too early.
Avoid overwatering during monsoon
Rainy weather means coriander may need less additional water than usual. Keep the soil lightly moist and water only when the top layer feels dry.
Harvest leaves regularly
Once the plant reaches about 3–4 inches, start trimming the outer leaves and stems. Regular harvesting encourages bushier growth while keeping the centre of the plant intact.
Protect plants from pests and fungus
Monsoon humidity can increase the risk of fungal problems and pests such as aphids. Check plants regularly, remove affected leaves and maintain good airflow around the pots.
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