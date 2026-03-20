Eid Mehndi: 35 Stunning Mughlai & Indo-Arabic Designs for Eid-Ready Hands
Want your hands to look extra special this Eid? Discover 35 stunning mehndi designs, from Moroccan and Gulf styles to traditional and modern patterns. Get a trendy henna look that will make everyone say ‘Wow!’
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Image Credit : INSTAGRAM
Eid Mehndi: 35 Stunning Mughlai & Indo-Arabic Designs for Eid-Ready Hands
This Eid, why stick to simple designs? You should try popular mehndi styles from around the world. Different patterns from Moroccan to Gulf mehndi make them unique. Here are 8 internationally famous henna designs you can try for the special occasion: Gulf, Moroccan, African, Western Minimal, Indo-Western, Trail, Armband, and Finger Focus mehndi.
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Chand Mehndi Design
Eid feels incomplete without a 'chand' or moon mehndi design. You can try this style on both the front and back of your hands. You can even find stencils for this, which often come with floral patterns to go with the moon.
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Floral and Nature-Inspired Designs for Eid
If you plan on applying mehndi yourself this Eid, you can decorate your hands with beautiful floral and nature-inspired designs. Here are 7 popular options: Floral, Rose, Lotus, Vine (Bel), Leaf pattern, Peacock, and Mandala mehndi.
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Modern and Trendy Designs for Eid
If you want to choose a modern and trendy mehndi, decorate your hands with glitter or jewellery-style designs. They might cost a bit more than regular mehndi, but they really make your hands sparkle. Check out these 7 styles: Minimal, Indo-Arabic, Fusion, Geometric, Glitter, Tattoo-style, and Jewellery mehndi.
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Traditional and Classic Designs
The trend for traditional mehndi never fades. If you love full, intricate hands, you can choose from Arabic to Pakistani designs. Here are 8 classic styles to consider: Indian Traditional, Pakistani, Arabic, Mughlai, Rajasthani, Marwari, Gujarati, and South Indian mehndi. **Read more:** [Eid Mubarak 2026: If you can't meet, send these 100+ lovely messages, shayari and WhatsApp statuses](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/lifestyle/life/eid-mubarak-2026-messages-wishes-shayari-whatsapp-status/photoshow-dmqx4ny)
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Latest Designs for Full Hands
For a story-based mehndi, you can get special 'Eid Mubarak' designs or go for fully decorated hands. Here are 4 popular choices for heavy designs: Bridal Full Hand, Dulha-Dulhan (Bride-Groom) design, Story-based mehndi, and Personalised mehndi. **Read more:** [Summer Dress from Old Saree: Make 5 stylish summer dresses from an old cotton saree](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/lifestyle/life/old-cotton-saree-to-stylish-summer-dress-ideas-budget-friendly/photoshow-cwe2lpa)
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