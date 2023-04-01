Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Vegetables like mushrooms, cauliflower, and lentils, if consumed more than required, can also increase the acidity in your stomach.

    Image: Getty Images

    With the growing usage of pesticides in crop cultivation, the natural benefits of many food items are dwindling. Once plucked, several harmful chemicals get used to preserve them, increasing their toxicity. It is one of the reasons why many people have problems with gas and chest acidity.

    In fact, apart from the chemicals, there are some food items which, if not consumed in moderation, can cause the problem of acidity and bloating. Let us take a look at three unhealthy food items here.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Cauliflowers:

    Vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower make a lot of gas in the stomach. Therefore, it is not beneficial for people with weak digestive power to consume cauliflower in huge proportions. Therefore, if you feel bloated or acidity by eating cauliflower, avoid them.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Lentils:

    Lentils are a treasure of protein. Besides, lentils come packed with sufficient fibre, carbohydrates, and minerals. But, due to excessive fibre, some people face difficulty in digesting it properly, so after fermentation in the stomach, the problem of acidity increases.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Mushrooms:

    Mushrooms are considered a treasure trove of nutrients. But, for some people, mushrooms increase bloating in the stomach. So if you face bloating in your stomach and chest acidity after eating mushrooms, avoid them.

