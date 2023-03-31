Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 harmful food items you MUST avoid to stay fit

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Healthy foods, like, fruits and vegetables, can be toxic if not eaten aptly and in amounts daily. To make any person's daily regimen and lifestyle more amazing better, these are the three harmful food items to avoid to stay fit.

    Image: Getty Images

    You are what you eat. It is something that we often hear daily. But did you know that even the healthiest food can be dangerous? 

    Some foods contain toxins that can cause severe health problems and even death if consumed in enough amounts. Here are 3 everyday foods that can be fatal if not consumed or cooked in the correct quantities.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Green potatoes:

    Excessive consumption of green potatoes is fatal and risky. Green potatoes have Solanaceae, a compound that can cause severe health risks such as headaches, vomiting, nausea, internal bleeding, coma, and even death. It is mandatory and essential to be careful and mindful when consuming them. According to research, consuming 450 grams of unripe potato has been linked to fatal results.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Nutmeg:

    Nutmeg contains an active compound named Myristicin which can potentially cause harm to the nervous system when broken down in the body. It is common fact that consumption of 10 gms of nutmeg at a time can make one experience signs of toxicity like headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. A case study even reported severe symptoms within 1.5 hours in a 37-year-old woman who had consumed large amounts of nutmeg.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Bitter almonds:

    Bitter almonds contain a poisonous substance - hydrogen cyanide. Studies show that consuming 6-10 of these can lead to poisoning, and consuming as few as 20-25 can be fatal.

