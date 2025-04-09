user
user icon

Bihar: CRPF jawan found dead with gunshot wound in Patna, suicide suspected; probe underway

A CRPF jawan, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was found dead with a bullet wound to his head in Bihar's Patna. The police suspect a case of suicide, however, it can be confirmed only after a postmortem.

Bihar: CRPF jawan found dead with gunshot wound in Patna, suicide suspected; probe underway anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:25 AM IST

Patna: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died in Bihar's Patna, police said, adding that it seems like a "suicide". The deceased sustained a bullet injury to his head.

Giving details about the incident, Patna, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anu Kumari told reporters, "The deceased, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was in the CRPF. Prima facie, he has sustained a bullet injury on his head. The body has been sent for postmortem.

"Further investigation is going on... It seems like a suicide but we can confirm only after a postmortem report," Kumari added.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Bodyguard of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal shoots self in Patna, police on spot

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CMs daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case anr

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police submit 1000-page chargesheet at Bandra court anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police submit 1000-page chargesheet at Bandra court

UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; watch anr

UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; WATCH

Tamil Nadu: Senior Congress leader and Tamilisai Soundararajan's father Kumari Ananthan passes away in Chennai anr

Tamil Nadu: Senior Congress leader and Tamilisai Soundararajan's father Kumari Ananthan passes away in Chennai

ED files prosecution complaint against former Kerala Minister K Babu under PMLA ddr

ED files money laundering case against ex-Kerala minister K Babu

Recent Stories

BYD mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH) AJR

BYD's mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH)

5 Star Couples Keeping Their Love a Secret in the Industry MEG

5 Star Couples Keeping Their Love a Secret in the Industry

L2 Empuraan Box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer mints Rs. 101 crore; Check ATG

L2 Empuraan Box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer mints Rs. 101 crore; Check

From jungle nets to IPL blitz: PBKS' Priyansh Arya arrives in style snt

From jungle nets to IPL blitz: PBKS' Priyansh Arya arrives in style

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan ATG

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon