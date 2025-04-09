Bihar: CRPF jawan found dead with gunshot wound in Patna, suicide suspected; probe underway

Read Full Article

Patna: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died in Bihar's Patna, police said, adding that it seems like a "suicide". The deceased sustained a bullet injury to his head.

Giving details about the incident, Patna, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anu Kumari told reporters, "The deceased, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was in the CRPF. Prima facie, he has sustained a bullet injury on his head. The body has been sent for postmortem.

"Further investigation is going on... It seems like a suicide but we can confirm only after a postmortem report," Kumari added.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

