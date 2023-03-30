Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey
Coffee-infused drinks can be an effective way to aid in weight loss. We look at the three renowned coffee-infused drinks that can help a person in shedding those few extra kilos.
Image: Getty Images, Freepik
Weight loss has become a primary concern for many people in today's fast-paced world. People are always looking for effective ways to shed those extra kilos. Coffee, a popular beverage worldwide, has been found to have fat-burning properties. It can help you to lose weight if you add it to your weight loss regimen.
Here are the three coffee-infused drinks which can aid you to a great extent in your weight loss journey.
Image: Getty Images
1. Black coffee:
The simplest and most effective coffee drink for weight loss is black coffee. Black coffee is low in calories and high in caffeine, which can help boost metabolism and burn fat. Caffeine is known to stimulate the nervous system, which in turn helps the body break down fat cells.
Image: Getty Images
2. Cinnamon coffee:
Cinnamon is a spice that improves insulin sensitivity. It can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for sugary foods. Cinnamon can make for a delicious and effective fat-burning drink, mixed with coffee.
Image: Freepik
3. Green coffee:
Green coffee is made from unroasted coffee beans and is high in chlorogenic acid, found to have fat-burning properties. Green coffee can help reduce the absorption of carbohydrates and increase fat metabolism. It can also help to reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
