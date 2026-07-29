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Things you should absolutely NOT do

The mistakes people make after a snake bite are often what prove to be fatal. You must not do these things under any circumstances:• Don't cut the wound: Do not cut the bite area with a blade or burn it. This only causes infection and bleeding; it won't remove the venom.• Don't suck out the venom: Don't try to suck the venom out with your mouth or any device, like in the movies. It is useless.• Don't tie a tight tourniquet: Do not tie a rope or cloth tightly to stop blood flow. This can kill the tissue, and the arm or leg may need to be amputated.• Don't apply ice or heat: Don't put ice packs or pour hot water on the wound.• Don't give alcohol, coffee, or medicines: Alcohol or caffeinated drinks will increase heart rate and spread the venom faster. Also, do not give any painkillers on your own.• Don't go to a quack or faith healer: Wasting time on local remedies or mantras can cost the victim their life.