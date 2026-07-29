Snake Bite Emergency Care: The Do's and Don'ts That Can Make All the Difference
If a snake bites someone, what is the first thing you should do? Here's a complete guide on immediate first aid, the precautions to take before reaching the hospital, and the dangerous mistakes you must avoid.
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Do this within 2 minutes of a snake bite, or it could be fatal!
Thousands of people in our country get bitten by snakes every year. But if you act fast and give the right first aid without panicking, you can easily save a life. Many people, especially in rural areas, still follow old methods and myths that can be fatal. Let's break down exactly what you should and shouldn't do in the crucial minutes after a snake bite.
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The most important things to do in the first 2 minutes
You must not waste any time after a snake bite. The victim and people around should immediately take these steps:• Move away from the snake: Get at least 15 to 20 feet away from the snake. Don't try to catch or kill it.• Keep the victim calm: Panic increases heart rate, which makes the venom spread faster through the body. Make the victim lie down or sit and keep them as calm as possible.• Call for an ambulance: Immediately call 108 or your local emergency number. Rush to the nearest government hospital where anti-snake venom is available. You must treat every snake bite as if it's venomous.
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Precautions to take before reaching the hospital
While waiting for the ambulance or on the way to the hospital, follow these precautions:• Don't move the bitten area: The victim must not move the bitten arm or leg at all. You can tie a stick or cloth as a splint to keep it still.• Remove jewellery and tight clothes: The bitten area will swell up quickly. So, immediately remove rings, bangles, anklets, watches, and any tight clothing.• Gently clean the wound: If possible, gently wash the wound with soap and water. Do not scrub it hard. Then, lightly cover it with a dry cloth.• Mark the swelling: Use a pen or marker to draw a line around the swelling and write the time next to it. Checking this line every 15 minutes will help doctors understand how fast the venom is spreading.
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Things you should absolutely NOT do
The mistakes people make after a snake bite are often what prove to be fatal. You must not do these things under any circumstances:• Don't cut the wound: Do not cut the bite area with a blade or burn it. This only causes infection and bleeding; it won't remove the venom.• Don't suck out the venom: Don't try to suck the venom out with your mouth or any device, like in the movies. It is useless.• Don't tie a tight tourniquet: Do not tie a rope or cloth tightly to stop blood flow. This can kill the tissue, and the arm or leg may need to be amputated.• Don't apply ice or heat: Don't put ice packs or pour hot water on the wound.• Don't give alcohol, coffee, or medicines: Alcohol or caffeinated drinks will increase heart rate and spread the venom faster. Also, do not give any painkillers on your own.• Don't go to a quack or faith healer: Wasting time on local remedies or mantras can cost the victim their life.
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Symptoms of a dangerous snake bite
A venomous snake bite will show some major symptoms:• Rapid swelling and severe pain at the bite site.• Dark spots or bleeding from the wound.• Drooping eyelids and blurred vision.• Difficulty in breathing or swallowing.• Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or fainting.If you see these symptoms, rush to the emergency ward without a second's delay. Sometimes, there is no pain or swelling, like with a cobra or krait bite, which can affect the nervous system and cause paralysis.
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The simple "BITE" rule... and shocking facts
In a snake bite emergency, just remember the simple BITE rule:• B (Be calm & don't move): Stay calm and keep the victim still.• I (Immediately go to hospital): Call 108 right away and go to the hospital.• T (Tie nothing, cut nothing): Don't tie anything, don't cut anything, and don't suck the wound.• E (Empty jewelry & tight things): Immediately remove all jewellery and tight clothes.
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Facts that most people don't know
• Dry Bites: Not every bite from a venomous snake injects venom. About 25% to 50% of bites are 'dry bites' with no venom. Still, you must not take a chance and must go to the hospital.• Danger from a dead snake: Even if a snake looks dead or its head is cut off, it can still have a reflex action for about an hour. So, never touch the head of a dead snake.• In our country, anti-snake venom is available for free or at a low cost in government hospitals. So, forget superstitions and go to a hospital immediately to save a life.
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