The UDF's massive win was less about their own brilliance and more about the LDF's series of blunders. The Left front's organizational arrogance, a shift from its secular stand, and internal squabbles proved to be its undoing. The UDF simply took advantage of these mistakes with a united and focused campaign.

Thiruvananthapuram: While there are many factors that worked in the UDF's favour, the truth is that the LDF, which was aiming for a continuous term, gifted the victory to the UDF with its own mistakes. The LDF was confident of a third term, but the UDF scored big in every area where the Left faltered. The Left front's decision to dilute its core policies and compromise its secular image for a few extra votes led to this humiliating defeat. The election result is also a tight slap on the face of the CPM leadership for its organizational arrogance. The answer to why LDF lost, or why UDF won, isn't a simple one.

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LDF leadership

While the LDF claimed ten years of continuous rule brought development, its own party structure suffered serious damage. The leadership was arrogant, thinking power was the only solution. Their working style became disconnected from the people, and they suppressed any voice of dissent. The Left's hallmark was always secularism, but this time, their leaders' speeches were found attacking minority religious leaderships in public. Whenever these allegations surfaced, the leaders would just double down and justify their stance. The UDF, however, did its homework and managed to convey the seriousness of this shift to the public without losing its intensity.

Community leaders like Vellappally Natesan made hateful speeches against minorities, and despite claiming to be on the Left, the CPM leadership didn't even bother to correct him. As a result, when forces like Jamaat-e-Islami tried to convert the public sentiment that arose after the CAA protests into votes, the Left front walked right into the trap. On top of all this, the leadership's greed for parliamentary posts created deep cracks even in the party's strongholds. M.V. Govindan did not ask Syamala to step aside, even when there were clear signs of dissent among the party workers.

The leadership also failed to pacify senior leaders who expressed their grievances with the party's methods. In the end, the very people who were sidelined and mocked for their 'parliamentary ambitions' became a thorn in the party's side in its own forts. Coming to the campaign issues, the government's achievements didn't click with the voters, and even controversies like Sabarimala didn't have a major impact on the voting. Even Pinarayi Vijayan had to sweat it out in his own constituency. If you look at the leaders who won easily, you'll see they weren't just party faces. Their victory had more to do with their personal merit and influence in the constituency than any major contribution from the party or the front.

Left's politics

The Left's politics was born from protests, but its government's attitude towards recent protests, like the ASHA and nurses' strikes, disappointed even its core supporters. This created a lot of sympathy for the protesters among women who interact with these groups. The LDF also couldn't counter the narrative of the 'Sabarimala gold smuggling'—a ghost unleashed by the Global Ayyappa Sangamam.

The fact that the BJP didn't effectively use this issue helped consolidate Hindu votes in favour of the Congress. The Congress, on its part, worked hard to keep the Christian communities, who were leaning towards the BJP, on their side. They cleverly used the FCRA issue to their advantage. The Congress also effectively used the Jamaat-e-Islami allegation against the LDF during the final days of the campaign. While the CPM strongly opposed Jamaat-e-Islami, it had no answer to the allegation that it was taking support from the SDPI. The CPM also didn't take the allegation of having a 'deal' with the BJP seriously enough.

With so much anti-LDF sentiment building up, things were relatively easy for the UDF. The Congress did have some of its usual last-minute drama during candidate selection, but this time, they were much faster and more decisive than before. They managed to project a united front until the elections were over and had a clear strategy on what campaign issues to focus on. The Congress, leading the UDF, carefully handled potentially damaging allegations like the Wayanad rehabilitation issue. The incredible self-confidence shown by the Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, and the energetic campaigning by young crowd-pullers like Shafi Parambil, motivated the entire Congress machinery to stand with the UDF.

UDF's success

The UDF was successful in highlighting local issues like price hikes and increases in fees, electricity bills, and water bills during their local campaigns. It seems a certain 'magic' worked for them this time, allowing them to connect deeply with the people even without a formal cadre system. Their excellent performance in the local body elections gave them a ready-made army of local representatives who campaigned for them.

They managed to create a feeling that the ruling leaders had been disconnected from the public for ten years. The UDF positioned itself as the alternative, stayed ahead on social media trends, and that's what laid the foundation for this UDF wave, which many didn't see coming.