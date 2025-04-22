- Home
Traditional Kerala Breakfast Recipe: How to make authentic Puttu and Kadala curry at home; Check
Kerala’s traditional breakfast doesn’t get more iconic than Puttu and Kadala Curry. This humble yet wholesome combination is a staple in many Malayali households, offering the perfect blend of taste, nutrition, and simplicity.
What is Puttu and Kadala curry?
Puttu—steamed rice flour layered with coconut—is soft, mildly sweet, and fluffy. Paired with Kadala Curry—a rich and spicy black chickpea curry cooked with roasted coconut and aromatic spices—it becomes a hearty and soul-satisfying meal. Whether you’re a fan of South Indian cuisine or looking to explore a healthy, gluten-free breakfast option, this combo is a must-try.
Puttu (Steamed Rice Flour Cylinders)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup roasted rice flour (puttu podi)
- Salt to taste
- Water (as needed)
- Grated coconut (fresh)
Preparation:
- In a large bowl, mix rice flour with a pinch of salt.
- Sprinkle water little by little and mix with your fingers until the mixture resembles wet breadcrumbs. It should be moist but not form a dough.
- In a puttu maker (or cylindrical steamer), layer 1 tbsp grated coconut at the bottom, followed by rice flour mixture. Repeat till the top, finishing with coconut.
- Steam for 5–7 minutes or until you see steam escaping from the top.
Kadala Curry (Black Chickpea Curry)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup black chickpeas (kadala), soaked overnight
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- Curry leaves
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 2–3 dry red chilies
- Coconut oil
For Coconut Paste:
- ½ cup grated coconut
- 1–2 shallots
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- A pinch of black pepper
- Roast until brown and grind to a fine paste with water.
Kadala curry Preparation:
- Pressure cook the soaked chickpeas with salt and turmeric for 4–5 whistles until soft.
- In a pan, heat coconut oil, splutter mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves.
- Add sliced onions and sauté till golden.
- Add ginger-garlic paste, cook till the raw smell disappears.
- Add tomatoes and cook till soft. Add all powdered spices.
- Add the cooked chickpeas along with the water used for cooking.
- Mix in the roasted coconut paste. Simmer for 10–15 minutes.
- Finish with garam masala and more curry leaves for aroma.
Serve hot puttu with a generous ladle of kadala curry, drizzle a little coconut oil on top for the authentic Kerala flavor. Some even enjoy it with a small banana or sugar on the side.