Food Recipe – Delicious Kerala chicken curry to try and enjoy today
This Kerala chicken curry is known for its unique and delicious flavor. It's a favorite for many as it complements various dishes, making it perfect for both special occasions and everyday meals.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 10:06 AM
Kerala chicken curry
Chicken shines in South India! Kerala’s special curry with coconut oil and milk offers rich flavor. Pair it with rice, idli, dosa, or appam. Let’s cook!
Ingredients
Country chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, green chilies, curry leaves, coconut oil, coconut milk, water, and salt.
Ingredients
Chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and pepper powder.
Simple steps to prepare
Wash the chicken. Heat coconut oil, add curry leaves, and sauté onions until golden. Add ginger, garlic, green chilies, and tomatoes. Sauté until tomatoes soften. Mix spices with water to form a paste.
Simple steps to prepare
Add spice paste and sauté. Add chicken, salt, and water. Cover and cook until chicken is tender. Add coconut milk, bring to a boil, and remove from heat.
