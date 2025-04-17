Kerala-style Avial recipe with coconut and vegetables; Check how to make at home
Learn how to prepare authentic Kerala-style Avial, a traditional vegetarian dish made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and curry leaves.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 03:58 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
What is Avial?
A must-have in every Sadya (feast), Avial is a thick medley of vegetables cooked with coconut, yogurt, and tempered with coconut oil and curry leaves. Super healthy, super traditional!
Image Credit : Getty
Ingredients
- Mixed vegetables – 2 cups (carrot, raw banana, ash gourd, snake gourd, drumsticks, beans, yam etc.)
- Grated coconut – 1 cup
- Green chilies – 2–3
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
- Curry leaves – a sprig
- Thick curd (yogurt) – ½ cup (optional, traditional)
- Coconut oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as needed
Image Credit : Getty
Preparation
- Chop the vegetables into long, thin pieces of equal size (like fingers).
- Cook the veggies with turmeric, salt, and a little water. Don’t overcook — they should remain a bit firm.
- Grind the coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds to a coarse paste (no water or very little).
- Add the ground paste to the cooked veggies and mix gently.
- Add beaten curd (if using) and mix. Let it simmer for 2–3 minutes — don’t boil after adding curd.
- Drizzle coconut oil on top and throw in fresh curry leaves.
- Close the lid and let it sit for 10 minutes for the flavors to infuse.
Image Credit : Getty
Nutrients
Avial includes a variety of vegetables like raw banana, drumstick, yam, carrots, and beans, making it a great source of dietary fiber that supports digestion and gut health.
It’s a low-calorie dish without compromising on flavor, perfect for those watching their weight.
