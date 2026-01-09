Who is Sandeep Warrier? Know His Political Journey From BJP To Congress and More
Sandeep Warrier opens up to Asianet News Online about his preparations for the first assembly election after joining Congress, the current political climate, and his personal politics.
I had a leftist leaning in my childhood
A communist teacher and science forums gave me a soft spot for the left. I even ran as an SFI candidate in 8th grade. Later, inspired by Vajpayee's speeches, I joined the BJP.
Feeling embarrassed for having worked in BJP for so long
I often struggled with taking a stand within the BJP. I felt sad in many situations. There's no democratic space for discussion; orders from the center are just carried out.
The circumstances of leaving BJP
People ask why I didn't discuss issues internally. There's no space for that in BJP. I felt embarrassed but tried to stay. An issue during the Palakkad by-election felt like the right time to leave.
First assembly election after joining Congress
I joined Congress for a secular platform. The party made me KPCC General Secretary. I'll do what the party asks, be it parliamentary or organizational work. I'm ready to contest anywhere.
UDF will come to power with over 100 seats
The local election results only partially reflect anti-government sentiment. The full force will be seen in the assembly election. I expect UDF to win over 100 seats, not just 80.
Sabarimala gold theft and the assembly election
I was jailed for protesting the Sabarimala gold theft, which upset devotees. The High Court's intervention revealed the facts. This will surely affect the government in the election.
People want a change in government
This time, UDF's strong performance in local elections, winning 7 district panchayats and 4 corporations, broke the usual pattern. It shows a strong desire for change from the people.
