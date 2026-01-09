Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has opposed Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, warning that "promotion cannot become imposition." He argued the bill strikes at linguistic freedom and harms Kannada-speaking minorities in border districts like Kasaragod.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has opposed Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, warning that "promotion cannot become imposition". "India's unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen's right to learn in their mother tongue," Siddaramaiah posted on X. The CM objected to the Bill's provision mandating Malayalam as the compulsory first language across Kerala, saying that it "strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom".

Impact on Linguistic Minorities

"The proposed Malayalam Language Bill-2025, by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala's border districts, especially Kasaragod," Siddaramaiah said.

"For children of linguistic minorities, language is not a 'subject' alone, it is identity, dignity, access and opportunity. When the State compels a single 'first language' choice, it burdens students who learn in their mother tongue, disrupts academic progression and confidence, narrows the freedom to choose a second language, and weakens minority-run institutions and minority-medium education ecosystems," he added.

In Kasaragod's border belt, Siddaramiah noted that generations of students have studied in Kannada-medium schools and rely on Kannada in daily life. He pointed out that local representatives have cited figures suggesting that nearly "70% in parts of the district prefer Kannada learning and the Kannada script ecosystem."

"This is not a threat to Malayalam, it is a testament to India's plural culture, where languages coexist without fear," he said.

Constitutional Rights Violated

The Karnataka CM added, "Our Constitution is clear that no government can trample the rights of linguistic minorities. Articles 29 & 30 protect the right to conserve language and administer educational institutions of choice; Article 350A casts a duty to provide facilities for instruction in the mother tongue at the primary stage; and Article 350B mandates oversight for linguistic minority safeguards. Coercion in language policy goes against both the letter and spirit of these protections."

'Promotion Cannot Become Imposition'

Siddaramaiah asserted that promotion can't become an imposition. "Kerala has every right to promote Malayalam with pride. Karnataka does the same for Kannada, which is our heartbeat and our identity. But promotion cannot become an imposition," he said.

Urging the Kerala government to withdraw the Bill, he warned that Karnataka would oppose it using all constitutional means if it is passed. "We will stand with every Kannadiga, with the people of Kasaragod, with linguistic minorities, and with all those who believe that India belongs equally to every language and every voice," he said.

"Let Malayalam flourish. Let Kannada flourish. Let every mother tongue flourish. That is the India our Constitution promised, and the India we must defend," Siddaramaiah said.

Kerala Governor Promises Review

This comes after Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) on Wednesday said that the Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar promised a thorough review of the Malayalam Bhasha Bill, 2025, after concerns were raised over its impact on Kannada-speaking linguistic minorities in Kasaragod district. (ANI)