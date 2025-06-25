Kerala Weather Update, June 25: Cloudy skies and damp conditions on Wednesday
Kerala Weather, June 25: Get the latest city-wise weather forecast for Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, and Kollam, including temperature and rainfall predictions.
Kerala Weather, June 25: Another day of damp skies and occasional downpours. The high humidity levels will make it feel significantly warmer. Residents should take necessary precautions. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Scattered rain throughout the day, keeping the atmosphere moist and cloudy. The high humidity levels will make the day feel uncomfortable.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Brief morning showers, followed by light rain during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. While no major storms are expected, keep an umbrella handy if you're stepping out.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Periods of moderate to heavy rain are forecast in Kozhikode. The steady rainfall and overcast skies will keep the temperatures slightly lower.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Kollam is likely to experience rain showers during the day, particularly in the morning and early evening.