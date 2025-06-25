Image Credit : pixal

Kochi

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Scattered rain throughout the day, keeping the atmosphere moist and cloudy. The high humidity levels will make the day feel uncomfortable.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Brief morning showers, followed by light rain during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. While no major storms are expected, keep an umbrella handy if you're stepping out.