Kerala Weather Update, June 24: Scattered showers and muggy air on Tuesday
Kerala Weather, June 24: Trivandrum can expect sudden downpours, while coastal areas like Kochi and Kollam will be warm and humid.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather Update, June 24: Tuesday will see cloudy skies, occasional rainfall, and high humidity. Sudden downpours are expected in Trivandrum. Coastal areas like Kochi and Kollam will feel especially warm and humid. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Expect frequent light to moderate showers, especially during the early morning and late evening hours. The humidity will remain high.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
A cloudy morning with chances of scattered thunderstorms. As the day progresses, skies will remain mostly cloudy with light rain in the afternoon.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Cloudy skies will dominate, with a few showers likely. Rainfall may be less intense compared to other cities, but high humidity will it feel sticky and warm.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain, particularly during the early part of the day. Those with outdoor plans should stay updated with changing weather conditions.