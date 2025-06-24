Image Credit : Freepik

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Residents can expect mostly cloudy and windy weather, with brief morning showers. The wind will contribute to cooler conditions, but humidity will remain high.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

The coastal city is likely to see periods of rain throughout the day. Expect heavy downpours at times, especially in the morning and late evening. Humidity levels will remain high.