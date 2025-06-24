Karnataka Weather, June 24: Showers, thunderstorms, and breezy skies
Karnataka Weather, June 24: Mysuru may see sunshine, while Mangaluru faces heavy downpours. Check the detailed forecast for Bengaluru, Hubli-Dharwad, and other cities.
Karnataka Weather, June 24: Tuesday will bring a mix of cloudy skies, rain showers, and brief thunderstorms across Karnataka. Mysuru may see clearer skies by afternoon, cities like Mangaluru may experience rainfall. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 26°C
Cloudy skies will dominate the day. Residents should be prepared for spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. The winds will bring some relief from the humidity.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
The city will be under cloudy and breezy conditions. No significant rainfall is expected. Ideal day for travel.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Residents can expect mostly cloudy and windy weather, with brief morning showers. The wind will contribute to cooler conditions, but humidity will remain high.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
The coastal city is likely to see periods of rain throughout the day. Expect heavy downpours at times, especially in the morning and late evening. Humidity levels will remain high.