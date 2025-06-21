Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi will remain cloudy for most of the day, with occasional rain expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 36°C

In Trivandrum, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light rain in the morning followed by brief showers later in the day.