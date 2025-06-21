Image Credit : Social media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Hubli-Dharwad will see considerable cloud cover. Possibility of brief showers in the morning, followed by more light rain in the afternoon.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Mangaluru is expected to be the wettest among major Karnataka cities. The city will see frequent rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel hotter.