Image Credit : social media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi will experience rain through the day. Frequent bursts of rain are expected. Humidity will make the day feel warm. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas if heading outside.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Steady rainfall throughout most of the day. Skies are expected to remain heavily overcast. Be cautious of wet roads.