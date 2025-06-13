Image Credit : Pexels

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Bengaluru is set for a stormy day. The morning will be cloudy. Intense rain and high winds are expected by afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for waterlogging.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Mysuru will see mostly cloudy skies. Showers are expected in the afternoon. Despite the rain, the humidity will remain high.