Karnataka Weather, June 13: Friday to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms
Karnataka Weather, June 13: Heavy rain and thunderstorms. Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will be affected. Stay updated with local alerts.
Karnataka Weather, June 13: The southwest monsoon continues to make its presence felt across Karnataka. Several cities are expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain. Citizens are advised to stay updated with local alerts. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Bengaluru is set for a stormy day. The morning will be cloudy. Intense rain and high winds are expected by afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for waterlogging.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Mysuru will see mostly cloudy skies. Showers are expected in the afternoon. Despite the rain, the humidity will remain high.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Occasional rain showers are likely. Residents can expect light to moderate rain at intervals.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Mangaluru is in for a wet and windy day. Heavy and continuous rain is expected by the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak downpours.