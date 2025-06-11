- Home
Karnataka Weather, June 11: Major cities are expected to experience cloudy skies, afternoon rain, and thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 31°C.
Karnataka Weather, June 11: Residents in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru should be prepared for cloudy skies, afternoon rain, and possible thunderstorms. Let’s read the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Bengaluru will see a mostly cloudy morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours. Humidity will be moderate.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Expect continuous rain and winds in the afternoon. The day will remain comfortably cool but slightly humid. Good conditions for indoor activities.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Afternoon hours are likely to bring gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is expected later in the day. Expect warmer conditions with sticky humidity.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Mangaluru is set for a wet and humid day. Continuous rain later in the day. Residents should stay prepared for changing conditions.