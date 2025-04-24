Karnataka Weather, April 24: Mercury rises; Another day of sweltering sunshine
Karnataka Weather, April 24: Temperatures continue to rise across major cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru. Residents must take precautions.
Karnataka Weather, April 24: Rising temperatures and increased humidity this Thursday. From Bengaluru to Mangaluru, cities across the state are seeing a noticeable jump in temperatures. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 35.6°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel: 36.7°C
Bengaluru is seeing a notable spike in heat today. People commuting or working outdoors are encouraged to wear protective gear and stay hydrated.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Mysuru will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Locals and tourists alike should avoid being outdoors during peak sun hours, and keep cool with fluids.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37.8°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Hubli-Dharwad will be among the hottest locations in Karnataka today. The atmosphere will feel heavy and draining, particularly in the early afternoon hours.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Mangaluru will feel especially humid and sticky. Expect discomfort even after sunset, with warm nighttime lows offering little relief.