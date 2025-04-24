Image Credit : Freepik

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 35.6°C

Min Temperature: 21.1°C

Real Feel: 36.7°C

Bengaluru is seeing a notable spike in heat today. People commuting or working outdoors are encouraged to wear protective gear and stay hydrated.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 36.1°C

Min Temperature: 22.2°C

Real Feel: 37.8°C

Mysuru will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Locals and tourists alike should avoid being outdoors during peak sun hours, and keep cool with fluids.