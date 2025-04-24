Kerala Weather, April 24: Afternoon thunderstorms, high humidity expected today
Kerala Weather, April 24: Coastal cities are expected to see thunderstorms and high humidity. People are advised to stay updated with the changing weather conditions.
Kerala Weather, April 24: Bright sunshine, clouds, and thunderstorms on Thursday. Cities along the coast will see thunderstorms. The real-feel temperature across most cities will remain high due to the humid conditions. Let’s look at the city-wise weather updates.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31.7°C
Min Temperature: 27.8°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Kochi will see some sunshine in morning and cloudy skies by the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay alert for sudden weather changes and seek shelter during storms.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
People in Kozhikode should be prepared for rain and lightning at any point during the day, particularly in the morning.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Thiruvananthapuram will have a cloudy morning with light rain, followed by afternoon showers. Residents are advised to remain indoors if the weather turns severe.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Kollam will start off with some sunshine, but the weather will turn increasingly cloudy. There’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.