Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31.7°C

Min Temperature: 27.8°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

Kochi will see some sunshine in morning and cloudy skies by the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay alert for sudden weather changes and seek shelter during storms.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

People in Kozhikode should be prepared for rain and lightning at any point during the day, particularly in the morning.