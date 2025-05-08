Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Kochi will start the day with the possibility of light, localized morning showers. Though the rain may offer brief relief, the sticky conditions will persist.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 33.3°C

Min Temperature: 25.6°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Kozhikode is likely to experience a thunderstorm in the morning. The afternoon sunshine may cause an increase in humidity levels.