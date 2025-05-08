Kerala Weather, May 8: Morning rain and humid skies across cities
Kerala Weather, May 8: Sunshine, scattered showers, and humid conditions on Thursday. Cities like Kochi and Trivandrum will see varying weather patterns.
Kerala Weather, May 8: There will be scattered morning showers, warm and humid conditions, and occasional sunshine peeking through the clouds on Thursday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kochi will start the day with the possibility of light, localized morning showers. Though the rain may offer brief relief, the sticky conditions will persist.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kozhikode is likely to experience a thunderstorm in the morning. The afternoon sunshine may cause an increase in humidity levels.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
The state capital will see a mix of sunshine early in the day. There’s a chance of occasional afternoon rain.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kollam may see a thunderstorm in isolated areas during the morning hours, followed by partly sunny conditions throughout the rest of the day.