Kerala Weather, May 6: Clouds, humidity, and chance of thunderstorms
Kerala Weather, May 6: Scattered thunderstorms across various districts. Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect varying weather conditions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather, May 6: Sunshine, cloud cover, and scattered thunderstorms across several districts. Many areas will experience a sticky and uncomfortable feel. Here’s a city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 39°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm during the afternoon or evening hours. Residents should be prepared for brief downpours and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°
Kozhikode will experience a partly sunny day and partly cloudy day. Light winds may offer some relief in the afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 40°C
Real Feel: 26°C
Trivandrum is expected to begin the day with some sunshine. There’s chance of light rain or drizzle.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 40°C
Real Feel: 26°C
In Kollam, cloudy skies will dominate much of the day, with thunderstorms expected during the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather updates.