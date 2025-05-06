Image Credit : social Media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 40°C

Real Feel: 26°C

Trivandrum is expected to begin the day with some sunshine. There’s chance of light rain or drizzle.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 40°C

Real Feel: 26°C

In Kollam, cloudy skies will dominate much of the day, with thunderstorms expected during the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather updates.