Karnataka Weather, May 5: Heat, humidity, and rain on Monday; Check updates
Karnataka Weather, May 5: Bengaluru will be mostly cloudy with no major rainfall, while Mysuru may experience a couple of thunderstorms.
Karnataka Weather, May 5: Monday will be a day of heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms across different regions. Temperatures remain high. Residents are advised to stay updated with changing weather conditions.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Bengaluru will see a mostly cloudy day, offering some relief from direct sun exposure. There's no major rainfall expected today, but a slight breeze in the evening may provide a sense of relief.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Mysuru is expected to have considerable cloudiness throughout the day. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. It is advised to carry umbrellas and raincoats outdoors.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Hubli-Dharwad will remain mostly sunny and dry. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor work in the afternoon and stay well-hydrated.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
A sunny to partly cloudy day in Mangaluru. There is no major rain expected today.