Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Bengaluru will see a mostly cloudy day, offering some relief from direct sun exposure. There's no major rainfall expected today, but a slight breeze in the evening may provide a sense of relief.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Mysuru is expected to have considerable cloudiness throughout the day. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. It is advised to carry umbrellas and raincoats outdoors.