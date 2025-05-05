Kerala Weather, May 5: Afternoon showers across THESE cities
Major cities can expect cloudy skies with potential showers and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to take precautions.
Kerala Weather, May 5: Monday will bring a mix of clouds, heat, and scattered rain, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. The weather remains unpredictable. Residents are advised to take precautions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kochi will remain cloudy through most of the day. Showers expected in the afternoon. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kozhikode is expected to see cloudy skies with a risk of thunderstorms. Rain may help cool things briefly.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Mostly cloudy day with occasional afternoon rain. Those commuting during afternoon hours should prepare for wet conditions.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kollam will also be cloudy for most of the day, with light rainfall likely in the afternoon. The evening is expected to stay warm.