Kerala Weather, May 2: Humidity and afternoon showers in THESE cities
Kerala Weather, May 2: Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam will see varying weather patterns, including showers and cloudy skies.
Kerala Weather, May 2: On Friday, most parts of the state will face hot and humid conditions, with rainfall and thunderstorms in some regions. Humidity will be intense. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Kochi will see a couple of showers likely in the afternoon. The day will start warm and sticky, with a maximum temperature of 32.2°C. Stay prepared for sudden changes in weather.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 40°C
In Kozhikode, conditions are expected to turn cloudy by the afternoon. There may be brief showers. Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
It will be a rainy day in Trivandrum. The maximum temperature will be at 33.9°C; however, due to humidity, it may feel around 40°C.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Kollam will see sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Staying indoors during peak heat hours.