Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32.2°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Kochi will see a couple of showers likely in the afternoon. The day will start warm and sticky, with a maximum temperature of 32.2°C. Stay prepared for sudden changes in weather.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 24.4°C

Real Feel: 40°C

In Kozhikode, conditions are expected to turn cloudy by the afternoon. There may be brief showers. Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy.