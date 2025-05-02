Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Scattered rainfall expected till Sunday? Check here
Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast across South Bengal this week. Scattered rainfall is expected until Sunday, followed by a potential temperature increase from Monday
| Published : May 02 2025, 08:05 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
113
Image Credit : iSTOCK
The weather office has issued an update. Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout this week.
213
Image Credit : Social Media
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and light winds are expected in the last few days of this week across South Bengal districts.
313
Image Credit : social media
Rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40-60 kmph are expected in South Bengal on Friday.
413
Image Credit : Social Media
Gusty winds and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue until Sunday, according to the weather office.
513
Image Credit : social media
A gradual change in weather with rising temperatures is expected from Monday, as indicated by the weather office.
613
Image Credit : Social Media
Light to moderate fog/mist with high humidity and lower temperatures are expected in the morning.
713
Image Credit : FREEPIK
Partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather are expected with below-normal day and night temperatures. Temperatures will rise as the day progresses.
813
Image Credit : Social Media
Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Kolkata on Friday afternoon or evening.
913
Image Credit : social media
Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected until Sunday.
1013
Image Credit : X
Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 34°C and the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
1113
Image Credit : social media
Rain is expected across districts on Friday, with the intensity decreasing from Saturday.
1213
Image Credit : social media
A thunderstorm alert has been issued for the districts. The temperature is expected to drop due to the storms.
1313
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rain and thunderstorms are expected today. Temperatures are expected to rise from Monday, according to the weather office.
Top Stories