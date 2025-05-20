Karnataka Weather, May 20: Heavy rain expected in THESE cities; Stay alert
Karnataka Weather, May 20: Major cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru can expect rainfall and humid conditions. Be prepared for sudden downpours.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Karnataka Weather, May 20: On Tuesday, Karnataka will see cloud cover with rain across major cities. Humidity levels are expected to remain high, contributing to a sticky and warm conditions. Carry an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to be outdoors. Here's a city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Mild temperatures in the morning. As the day progresses, afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop. Residents should be prepared for sudden downpours.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Mysuru is expected to remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, with light to moderate rain showers in the afternoon. The rain may offer brief respite from the humidity.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Hubli-Dharwad will see rain showers, particularly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover around 28°C.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Continuous heavy rain. Morning and afternoon hours are expected to see intense showers. Residents are urged to stay updated with local advisories.