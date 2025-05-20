Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Mild temperatures in the morning. As the day progresses, afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop. Residents should be prepared for sudden downpours.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Mysuru is expected to remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, with light to moderate rain showers in the afternoon. The rain may offer brief respite from the humidity.