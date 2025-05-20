Kerala Weather, May 20: Another day of rain and rising humidity
Kerala Weather, May 20: Several regions will see periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, high humidity, and soaring temperatures. Kerala continues to experience pre-monsoon activity across the state. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Kochi is set for a wet and humid day. Morning and afternoon showers will bring some relief from the heat but will not significantly lower the humidity.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Kozhikode will experience on-and-off rain, with some showers turning heavy at times. Those planning to travel or run errands should be mindful of sudden downpours.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Trivandrum will see dense cloud cover for most of the day. Rainfall is also expected in the afternoon. Avoiding extended outdoor exposure is advised.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Kollam is expected to see rain under mostly cloudy skies. Light rainfall will bring short-term relief.