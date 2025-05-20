Image Credit : pixal

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi is set for a wet and humid day. Morning and afternoon showers will bring some relief from the heat but will not significantly lower the humidity.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Kozhikode will experience on-and-off rain, with some showers turning heavy at times. Those planning to travel or run errands should be mindful of sudden downpours.