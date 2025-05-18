Karnataka Weather, May 18: Thunderstorms and showers on Sunday
Karnataka Weather, May 18: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will see varying degrees of rainfall and humidity, offering respite from the summer heat.
Karnataka Weather, May 18: Karnataka will see for a wet and humid Sunday. Many cities in the state will experience cloudy skies, afternoon rain, and scattered thunderstorms, providing a temporary relief from the summer heat. Here's a detailed city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Mostly cloudy skies, with increasing chances of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon hours. Morning conditions may feel pleasant.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Mysuru will experience a humid and overcast day, with the potential for showers, especially in the late afternoon to early evening.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Clouds throughout the day, with a high chance of thunderstorms developing by mid to late afternoon. The rain may provide temporary relief.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Mangaluru will deal with heavy humidity and a mix of showers throughout the day. A brief spell of rain is expected in the morning.