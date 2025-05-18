Image Credit : Social Media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Clouds throughout the day, with a high chance of thunderstorms developing by mid to late afternoon. The rain may provide temporary relief.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Mangaluru will deal with heavy humidity and a mix of showers throughout the day. A brief spell of rain is expected in the morning.