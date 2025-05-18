Image Credit : social media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°

Real Feel: 37°C

A chance of brief showers in the early morning, followed by cloudy but mostly dry conditions for the rest of the day.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°

Real Feel: 37°C

Kollam is expected to have a few brief rain showers in the morning, after which skies will remain mostly cloudy and humid.