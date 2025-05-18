Kerala Weather, May 18: Heavy showers and humid conditions expected on Sunday
Kerala Weather, May 18: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers on Sunday. Several cities will see rainfall, particularly in the afternoon.
Kerala Weather, May 18: Kerala is set for a day of cloudy skies and rain showers on Sunday. Many cities will experience periods of rainfall, humidity, and sultry conditions. While the showers may bring temporary relief from the heat, humidity levels remain high. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kochi will see mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Rain expected to begin in the afternoon.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Kozhikode is also set for a cloudy and wet afternoon. Scattered rain showers developing post-noon. Locals are advised to stay updated with local weather reports.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°
Real Feel: 37°C
A chance of brief showers in the early morning, followed by cloudy but mostly dry conditions for the rest of the day.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°
Real Feel: 37°C
Kollam is expected to have a few brief rain showers in the morning, after which skies will remain mostly cloudy and humid.