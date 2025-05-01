Kerala Weather, May 1: Humid heat with a chance of rain in THESE cities
Kerala Weather, May 1: Coastal areas will offer some respite from the heat, but residents should be prepared for sudden weather changes.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kerala Weather, May 1: Thursday will be a day of sunshine, clouds, thunderstorms and rain in some regions. Coastal breezes provide some relief during early hours. Residents should prepare for sudden weather changes, particularly in regions like Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s the forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 39°C
Real Feel: 26°C
Kochi is set for a warm and sticky day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. damp. Residents are advised to stay cool, hydrated, and alert for short-term weather changes.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kozhikode will enjoy sunshine with occasional cloud cover. Though rain is not forecasted for the day, isolated thunderstorms may cause humidity.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
The day will see sunshine and clouds. The maximum temperature will reach 33°C. There might be thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon. Staying updated with weather conditions is important.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
In Kollam, the weather will remain warm and humid. There’s a chance of showers in the afternoon.