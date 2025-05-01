Image Credit : Freepik

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 39°C

Real Feel: 22°C

Hubli-Dharwad will face one of the hottest days across Karnataka, with temperatures soaring to 39°C. With little cloud cover expected, it will be important for people in the area to take heat precautions, especially those working outdoors.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Mangaluru will see mostly cloudy skies. Rising humidity and sun intensity in the afternoon could make the conditions feel significantly warmer.