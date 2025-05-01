Karnataka Weather: May 1st brings bright skies and soaring temperatures
Karnataka Weather, May 1: Rising temperatures, sunshine and isolated thunderstorms. Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will see varying weather conditions.
Karnataka Weather, May 1: Major cities across Karnataka will see a mix of sunshine, partial cloud cover, and rising temperatures. Some regions may experience isolated thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay updated with the changing weather conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Mix of sunshine and cloudy skies. Residents are advised to use sun protection and limit outdoor activity during peak hours.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 38°C
Real Feel: 22°C
Mysuru will see partial sunshine throughout the day. The cloudy skies might provide brief relief. However, there’s no signs of rain in the forecast.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 39°C
Real Feel: 22°C
Hubli-Dharwad will face one of the hottest days across Karnataka, with temperatures soaring to 39°C. With little cloud cover expected, it will be important for people in the area to take heat precautions, especially those working outdoors.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Mangaluru will see mostly cloudy skies. Rising humidity and sun intensity in the afternoon could make the conditions feel significantly warmer.