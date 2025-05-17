Kerala Weather, May 17: Hot, humid, and rainy afternoon ahead
Kerala Weather, May 17: Temperatures will range from 25°C to 32°C. Humidity will be high. Stay updated with local weather reports for potential disruptions.
Kerala Weather, May 17: Kerala is set for a wet and humid Saturday. High humidity levels and warm temperatures will make it feel hotter than it actually is, especially during the afternoon hours. Here’s city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kochi will experience occasional rain throughout the day. Carry an umbrella and prepare for short, sudden downpours that could disrupt outdoor plans.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C Cloudy skies with brief periods of rain by the afternoon. Residents should stay updated with local weather reports.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Trivandrum will be mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered thunderstorms, particularly in some parts of the city during the afternoon and early evening.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kollam will see periods of rain in the afternoon. Afternoon plans may be affected by rain, and it’s best to keep an eye on local weather alerts for any sudden changes.