Image Credit : social media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Trivandrum will be mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered thunderstorms, particularly in some parts of the city during the afternoon and early evening.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Kollam will see periods of rain in the afternoon. Afternoon plans may be affected by rain, and it’s best to keep an eye on local weather alerts for any sudden changes.