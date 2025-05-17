Karnataka Weather, May 17: Saturday to bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms
Karnataka Weather, May 17: Cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will see varying weather conditions, so carrying umbrellas and checking local forecasts is recommended.
Karnataka Weather, May 17: Saturday will see sunny skies, clouds, and thunderstorms in several regions. Rain is expected during the afternoon hours. It's advisable to carry umbrellas and stay updated with local forecasts. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 34°C
The day will start with some sunshine, but cloud cover will increase by afternoon. There will be couple of showers and a possible thunderstorm.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, with the likelihood of one or two thunderstorms hitting in the afternoon.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 35°C
A mix of clouds and sun will dominate the morning, followed by isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Residents can expect periods of rain throughout the day, with humidity contributing to a warmer feel.