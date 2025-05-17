Image Credit : social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 34°C

The day will start with some sunshine, but cloud cover will increase by afternoon. There will be couple of showers and a possible thunderstorm.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, with the likelihood of one or two thunderstorms hitting in the afternoon.