Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Occasional light rain is likely in the morning, with a probability of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Mangaluru will see variable cloudiness throughout the day. Light showers are possible during the morning. The temperature will peak at 30°C.