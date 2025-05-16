Karnataka Weather, May 16: Hot, humid day with isolated thunderstorms
Karnataka Weather, May 16: Warm temperatures and afternoon rain. Residents should be prepared for potential weather disruptions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Karnataka Weather, May 16: Warm and humid conditions persist across Karnataka. The state continues to experience pre-monsoon weather patterns, with rising temperatures and rain, particularly in the afternoon hours. Residents across the state should monitor local forecasts and plan their day with potential weather disruptions in mind.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Bengaluru will see a warm and partly sunny morning. There’s a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Outdoor activities should be planned accordingly.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Partly sunny skies, offering a relatively pleasant morning. However, isolated thunderstorms may develop in afternoon. Locals are advised to stay alert to changing weather.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Occasional light rain is likely in the morning, with a probability of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Mangaluru will see variable cloudiness throughout the day. Light showers are possible during the morning. The temperature will peak at 30°C.