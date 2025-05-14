Image Credit : social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Kochi will see partial sunshine, but cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in some parts of the city. It’s best to keep an umbrella handy.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Kozhikode will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light showers are expected in the evening.