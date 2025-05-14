Kerala Weather, May 14: Cloudy with a chance of rain in THESE cities; check updates
Kerala Weather, May 14: Rain and thunderstorms expected in several regions on Wednesday. Check city-wise forecasts.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather, May 14: On Wednesday, most parts of the state will experience warm and humid conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in several regions. Let’s look at the city-wise forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kochi will see partial sunshine, but cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in some parts of the city. It’s best to keep an umbrella handy.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kozhikode will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light showers are expected in the evening.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Trivandrum will see a sun and clouds in the morning. There’s an increasing chance of occasional rain in the afternoon.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kollam will see a thunderstorm in some areas during the morning. Residents should remain cautious if outdoors in the early hours.