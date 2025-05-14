Image Credit : social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Bengaluru will see a partly sunny start to the day. Thunderstorms, though brief, could bring gusty winds and lightning, so outdoor activities should be planned accordingly.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Mysuru will see a day of mixed skies. A couple of thunderstorms are expected later in the day. Locals should prepare for sudden downpours in the afternoon.