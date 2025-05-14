Karnataka Weather, May 14: Heat, humidity, and rain in afternoon
Karnataka Weather, May 14: Expect a mix of warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms across several regions, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.
Karnataka Weather, May 14: Wednesday will bring a mix of warm temperatures, rising humidity, and scattered thunderstorms across several regions. Residents are advised to stay updated with the changing weather conditions. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Bengaluru will see a partly sunny start to the day. Thunderstorms, though brief, could bring gusty winds and lightning, so outdoor activities should be planned accordingly.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mysuru will see a day of mixed skies. A couple of thunderstorms are expected later in the day. Locals should prepare for sudden downpours in the afternoon.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 38°C
In Hubli-Dharwad, the weather will fluctuate between cloudy skies and sunshine. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely. Commuters should be cautious during the late afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Mangaluru will see light rain, particularly during the early morning hours. Those working outdoors should take precautions against heat exhaustion and keep hydrated throughout the day.