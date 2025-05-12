- Home
Karnataka Weather, May 12: Humid day with varying weather conditions across major cities. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely due to increasing moisture.
Karnataka Weather, May 12: Karnataka is set for a warm and humid day on Monday, with weather conditions varying across its major cities. While most regions will begin the day with sunshine, residents should be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms, which are expected in many areas due to increasing moisture. Here’s city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel: 36.1°C
A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay alert for sudden showers.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Mysuru will see mostly sunny skies. It may experience isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. Outdoor activities should be planned for the morning when conditions are more pleasant.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 23.9°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Residents of Hubli-Dharwad can expect a day with more clouds than sun. There’s possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31.1°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
A chance of thunderstorms in parts of the area during the afternoon. Avoid open areas during thunderstorms.