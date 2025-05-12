Image Credit : social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 33.9°C

Min Temperature: 21.7°C

Real Feel: 36.1°C

A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay alert for sudden showers.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 34.4°C

Min Temperature: 21.7°C

Real Feel: 37.8°C

Mysuru will see mostly sunny skies. It may experience isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. Outdoor activities should be planned for the morning when conditions are more pleasant.