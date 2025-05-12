Kerala Weather, May 12: Partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers on Monday
Kerala Weather, May 12:Afternoon thunderstorms expected in several regions. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 33.3°C.
Kerala Weather, May 12: Kerala will see warm, humid, and partly cloudy weather on Monday, May 12. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected in several regions. The morning hours in most areas will bring sunshine or cloudiness. Increasing moisture levels will likely bring scattered showers, particularly in the afternoon. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
Kochi will see increasing cloudiness through the day, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and prepared for sudden downpours.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Kozhikode will enjoy a partly sunny day with fewer chances of rain compared to other parts of the state. The day may feel hot and sticky.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Trivandrum will be partly sunny in the morning, but there's a likelihood of a heavy thunderstorm developing in the afternoon.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kollam is expected to see a morning shower in some areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.