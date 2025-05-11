Karnataka Weather, May 11: Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms on Sunday
Karnataka Weather, May 11: Temperatures are expected to rise, with several cities experiencing high humidity. Stay hydrated and be prepared for potential showers.
Karnataka Weather, May 11: Sunday will see sunshine, scattered clouds, and rising temperatures. Several cities will also witness brief thunderstorms and high humidity levels. drink plenty of fluids and watch for thunderstorm alerts. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Bengaluru will see clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for brief showers.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mysuru enjoys partial sunshine, with no rain expected during the day. Due to humidity, the city will feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 37°C
The day will be partly sunny. No significant rainfall in the forecast. While cloud cover may offer some relief, overall conditions will remain hot.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mangaluru will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in some areas, especially in the late afternoon or early evening.