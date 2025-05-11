Image Credit : social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Bengaluru will see clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for brief showers.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Mysuru enjoys partial sunshine, with no rain expected during the day. Due to humidity, the city will feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature.